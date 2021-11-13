Man hospitalized after being shot in the leg in Miami

MIAMI – Police in Miami are investigating after a man was shot on Saturday.

According to authorities, officers responded to the area of Northeast 2nd Avenue and 29th Street after receiving a call about a person who had been shot.

Upon arrival, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in his leg.

That man was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, but authorities did not provide any information on the status of his health.

Police also did not say whether they were seeking any suspects, only that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.