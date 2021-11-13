Suspect wanted for allegedly stealing Amazon delivery van arrested by police

According to authorities, 37-year-old Lee Garzen-Vidales had a blade disguised as a gun when he stole an Amazon van.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police have arrested the man they said stole an Amazon delivery van in southwest Miami-Dade County.

According to authorities, 37-year-old Lee Garzen-Vidales had a blade that he pretended was a gun when he stole the van on Friday.

Police also said Garzen-Vidales stole the driver’s phone and wallet.

The suspect fled from officers when they tried to conduct a traffic stop near Southwest 284th Street and 142nd Court.

A perimeter was established and Garzen-Vidales was eventually located.

He was arrested and charged with armed carjacking and armed robbery.

Authorities said the Amazon driver was not injured in the incident and the contents of the delivery van were recovered.