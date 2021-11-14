Brickell residents fear the worst after flooding of parking garage at luxury condo site

Concerns are growing among some residents in Brickell.

MIAMI – Concerns are growing among some residents in Brickell.

They are worried about a construction site next to a new luxury condo being unsafe.

Last month, water began filling the parking garage of what will be the Una Residences.

The building is said to have the deepest and most expensive underground parking garage in Miami.

Residents are now calling on local officials to take action.

Some said they are concerned about another incident like the Surfside condo collapse.

The Division of Environmental Resources said they inspected the site on Saturday and did not find any impacts to the surrounding environment, adding that the contractor is working to remove the water and re-seal the area so construction can continue.