Family, friends gather to search for missing 14-year-old from Plantation

PLANTATION, Fla. – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager from Plantation.
Neeraj Kakarla is just 14 years old.
According to police, the freshman at Western High School has not been seen since Friday.
A search party was putting up flyers on Sunday in the area of Plantation Central Park, which is where Kakarla was last seen.
Police describe the teen as 5-foot-8 and 125 lbs. He was last seen wearing jeans, a brown hoodie, and white shoes, and was riding a purple Roadmaster mountain bike.
Kakarla’s father told Local 10 News his son has never disappeared before, and nothing was out of the ordinary when he last saw his son.
Family friend Suzanne McKee is heading up the search for the teen.
“Neeraj is a very sweet boy, very humble,” she said. “This is not something I would expect from him. He’s a rule follower.”
Anyone who thinks they may have seen Kakarla is urged to contact Plantation police or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.