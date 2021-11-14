Shooting at Fort Lauderdale hotel under investigation

A shooting at a Fort Lauderdale hotel is being investigated by authorities.

It happened early Sunday morning at the Budget Inn on North Federal Highway.

Police have not released any information on the shooting, or anything about the circumstances that led up to the gunfire.

They also have not said whether the victim was shot inside or outside the hotel.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said, but did not provide any additional details on that person’s health.

Police also did not provide any details on a possible suspect.