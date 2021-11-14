Shooting suspect who led police on chase in Broward County appears before judge

The man arrested for leading police on a chase spanning several cities appeared before a judge on Sunday.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The man arrested for leading police on a chase spanning several cities appeared before a judge on Sunday.

Initially wanted for a shooting, 21-year-old Cedric Paige fled from officers before ultimately being arrested on Friday.

Plantation police arrested Paige in Dania Beach, where the chase came to an end.

Mugshot for 21-year-old Cedric Paige. (Broward Sheriff's Office)

U.S. Marshals said it all started when they tried to pull him over in reference to a shooting that happened last week in Plantation.

Authorities said Paige bailed out of his vehicle near Griffin Road and 40th Avenue.

He was ordered to be held without bond and is facing over 60 charges for the crimes he is accused of committing.