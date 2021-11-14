72º
wplg logo

Local News

Shooting suspect who led police on chase in Broward County appears before judge

21-year-old Cedric Paige was ordered to be held without bond

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Broward County, Plantation, Dania Beach, Crime
The man arrested for leading police on a chase spanning several cities appeared before a judge on Sunday.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The man arrested for leading police on a chase spanning several cities appeared before a judge on Sunday.

Initially wanted for a shooting, 21-year-old Cedric Paige fled from officers before ultimately being arrested on Friday.

Plantation police arrested Paige in Dania Beach, where the chase came to an end.

Mugshot for 21-year-old Cedric Paige. (Broward Sheriff's Office)

U.S. Marshals said it all started when they tried to pull him over in reference to a shooting that happened last week in Plantation.

Authorities said Paige bailed out of his vehicle near Griffin Road and 40th Avenue.

He was ordered to be held without bond and is facing over 60 charges for the crimes he is accused of committing.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter