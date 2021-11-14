Showing solidarity for those in Cuba, locals in South Florida hold rally and caravan

South Florida residents gather to take part in caravan showing support for Cuba.

MIAMI – South Floridians gathered Sunday morning for a caravan and march to support people in Cuba.

The event began as a rally in front of the Cuban memorial at Tamiami Park.

Vehicles began lining up for a caravan heading for the Freedom Tower in Downtown Miami.

Organizers speaking to the crowd reminded them why they continue to fight for freedom.

In addition to calling for change on the island, they also said they want to show the Cuban people that they are not alone.

Sunday’s event comes one day before another round of protests and rallies are expected to be held in Cuba on Monday. They are expected to be some of the largest on the island since previous demonstrations back in July.

Several religious leaders in Cuba remain under house arrest, some facing criminal charges for participating in those demonstrations earlier this year.