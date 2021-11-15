16-year-old dies in police custody following pursuit that ended in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating after a 16-year-old boy died Sunday night following a police chase that started in Hollywood and ended in Miami-Dade County.

According to Miami-Dade police, Hollywood police officers were chasing the teen, who was suspected of carjacking someone and then fleeing with the victim’s vehicle – a black 2018 Alfa Romeo.

Police said the Miami-Dade Police Department’s helicopter provided air support as the teen led officers into the Northside District, where he crashed the stolen car in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 62nd Street around 9:35 p.m.

Authorities said the teen was taken into custody by Hollywood police.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews also responded to the area and treated the teen at the scene, police said.

Authorities said the teen was handed over into the custody of Miami-Dade police, and at some point, he became unconscious.

Police said he was then transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to Hialeah Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A cause of death has not been released.

The teen’s identity is also being withheld at this time.