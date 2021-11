Large crowd gathers for protest in Downtown Miami outside Freedom Tower

MIAMI – Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Monday at the Freedom Tower he is supporting $25 million in his proposed budget to restore the historic Miami building.

Cuban-American activists welcomed DeSantis and Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez. DeSantis said President Joe Biden’s administration “needs to step up to the plate” on Cuba policy.

“It makes me feel good, when I see the Freedom Tower, to be an American,” DeSantis said.