Local News

Hialeah police veteran accused of DUI while in unmarked police car after crash

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested Sgt. Richard Quintero on Nov. 11. (FHP)

HIALEAH, Fla. – A Hialeah police officer is facing a charge of driving under the influence in Broward County.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested Sgt. Richard Quintero on Nov. 11, after he was involved in a crash while driving an unmarked police car in Tamarac.

Quintero, 38, a 19-year veteran of the Hialeah Police Department, was off duty when h crashed with a civilian about 5 a.m., on the Sawgrass Expressway’s northbound lanes.

A trooper reported smelling “an odor of alcohol” on Quintero, who refused sobriety exercises. The other driver told an FHP trooper Quintero was speeding before the crash, according to the incident report.

