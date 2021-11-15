Miami-Dade man arrested in connection to rape that happened in New York’s Central Park, police say

Sources tell Local 10 that Paulie Velez tried sexually assaulting a women in Sunny Isles Beach back in 2020. He was on probation when police say he raped a woman in New York City.

A Miami-Dade man has been arrested in connection to a rape that police say happened in New York City’s Central Park.

As it turns out, it’s not the man’s first run-in with the law.

Sources tell Local 10 that Paulie Velez tried sexually assaulting a women in Sunny Isles Beach back in 2020. He was on probation when police say he raped a woman in New York City.

The New York Police Department arrested the 25-year-old Velez in lower Manhattan for rape, robbery and sex abuse.

Velez is accused of raping a 27-year-old woman jogging in Central Park.

Police say she strangled the woman until she passed out and then he sexually assaulted her.

There is a video of Velez in a store trying to sell a phone that belongs to the rape victim.

Sources said Velez was also arrested in February of 2020 in Sunny Isles Beach after he grabbed a 20-year-old woman in the 200 block of 172nd street, then threatened to commit sexual battery and kidnapping, but ran off when police arrived.

He was charged with aggravated battery and tampering with a victim.

In October, he violated probation by removing his ankle monitor before heading to New York City.