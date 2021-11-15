60º
Local News

Shooting investigation shuts down intersection in Pembroke Pines

2 injured in shooting, police say

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Parker Branton, Reporter

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Multiple vehicles were involved in a shootout in Broward County Monday morning that left two people injured, authorities confirmed.

According to Miramar police Sgt. Oscar Mendoza, the incident began around 2:15 a.m. in the 8400 block of Pembroke Road in Miramar.

He said the vehicles then drove north into Davie.

Pembroke Road and University Drive in Pembroke Pines have been shut down in all directions due to the shooting investigation.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

Sky 10 was above the scene at 6 a.m. as multiple evidence markers were placed on the ground at the intersection.

Several vehicles were also parked within the scene.

Mendoza said the two people who were shot were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

No one has been taken into custody at this time.

