The Harvard Crimson’s first Hispanic president has South Florida roots

The Harvard Crimson has elected its first Latina president, Raquel Coronell Uribe, graduate of Ransom Everglades High School in Coconut Grove.

The nation’s oldest university newspaper elected Coronell Uribe to oversee the 149-year-old publication, after a rigorous five-week process known as the “Turkey Shoot.”

Current Crimson President, Amanda Y. Su, shared the news with Coronell Uribe on Sunday.

.@raquelco15 is @thecrimson’s next president — and its first Latinx president! I could not be more proud and excited to pass the torch to her and the rest of the exceptionally talented 149th Guard, and to see what they’ll accomplish in 2022 🎉 pic.twitter.com/eTM9MIbn9v — Amanda Su 🍵 (@amandaysu) November 12, 2021

Her father, Daniel Coronell, is the former president of Univision News and her mother, María Cristina Uribe, was a well-known TV news anchor. Both are from Colombia.

The Colombian American previously interned at Florida’s WLRN and NBC News.