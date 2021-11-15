66º
wplg logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

The Harvard Crimson’s first Hispanic president has South Florida roots

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Tags: Education, Miami, Miami-Dade County, Coconut Grove, Latinx
Raquel Coronell Uribe, the Harvard Crimson's first hispanic president. (Courtesy: Harvard Crimson)

The Harvard Crimson has elected its first Latina president, Raquel Coronell Uribe, graduate of Ransom Everglades High School in Coconut Grove.

The nation’s oldest university newspaper elected Coronell Uribe to oversee the 149-year-old publication, after a rigorous five-week process known as the “Turkey Shoot.”

Current Crimson President, Amanda Y. Su, shared the news with Coronell Uribe on Sunday.

Her father, Daniel Coronell, is the former president of Univision News and her mother, María Cristina Uribe, was a well-known TV news anchor. Both are from Colombia.

The Colombian American previously interned at Florida’s WLRN and NBC News.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com and also oversees the Español section of the website. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

email