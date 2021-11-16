Man accused of firing gun from Key West balcony after yelling at group to turn down music

KEY WEST, Fla. – A 64-year-old man from Spring Lake, Michigan, was arrested early Tuesday morning after firing a handgun at the Stock Island Yacht Club & Marina, authorities said.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, deputies and Key West police officers were called to the yacht club shortly after 2 a.m.

Witnesses told authorities at the scene that Mont Robert Reed had been arguing with someone and then yelled at a group of people to turn down their music.

They said they later saw Reed firing several gunshots from a balcony.

No injuries were reported.

Linhardt said a Glock handgun was found in Reed’s room and several spent shell casings matching those for the Glock were also found.

Reed was arrested on charges of discharging a firearm in public on residential property and disorderly intoxication.