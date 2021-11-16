Plantation neighborhood dealing with horrible smell and aggressive birds amid latest fish kill

A Plantation community wants officials to act after a sudden swarm of dead fish infiltrated their neighborhood.

It’s not just the sight, but also the smell.

“Jump in a dumpster, that’s the same smell,” said resident Rad Delgado. “Well, the dumpster by the seafood restaurant.”

Delgado has been finding fish, belly up, along with dead ducks, along a suddenly dark and murky lake in Plantation’s Westport community.

Unfortunately, residents have had to deal with this issue before.

Some are growing frustrated, insisting more should be done. All the dead animals from the water are attracting big birds from the sky.

“A few days later, you have vultures all over the place,” Delgado said. “Vultures on the roofs and houses all over here. Over 100 of them easily.”

Resident Amela Plagmann told Local 10 News the last time this happened, her family just couldn’t go outside, and the smell was coming in.

“I told my kids not to let the dog out,” Plagmann said. “Kitty was not allowed because you know they like to lie in sun.”

Local 10 News covered the phenomenon before, happening in lakes in Plantation, Aventura, and Pembroke Pines.

It’s been happening when the temperature suddenly drops, possibly the result of turnover. According to experts, that’s when what’s at the bottom of a lake is pushed to the top and mixes in.

Residents said they need a more permanent solution to prevent this from happening time and again.

“It’s about public safety at the end of the day,” said Delgado. “Animals are dying. So, what about kids, what about dogs and your pets.”