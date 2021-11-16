Police investigating after woman fatally struck by semi-truck in Miami

MIAMI – A woman was fatally struck by a semi-truck Tuesday morning in the city of Miami, authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred in the area of Northwest 14th Avenue and North River Drive.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly before 8:30 a.m. It appeared that the driver of the semi-truck, which had “Ceva Logistics” written on the side, was pulling out of a parking garage or loading dock when the incident occurred.

According to Miami police, the victim was a woman between the ages of 30 and 40.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews and traffic homicide detectives responded to the area, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic along Northwest North River Drive is blocked as officers investigate.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

No other details were immediately released.