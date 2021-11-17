Historic Miami-Dade courthouse to reopen in December

The Miami-Dade County Courthouse on Flagler Street was built in 1925 and in late 2013 minor erosion of the concrete basement columns was spotted. Experts say it's because of water intrusion and salty ocean air.

MIAMI – The historic Miami-Dade County Courthouse on Flagler street will reopen to the public on Dec. 6, officials announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Chief Judge Nushin G. Sayfie closed it on July 12 for structural testing by engineers who determined the 1928 building is structurally sound, officials said.

“Our first priority was and continues to be the safety of all who work at and visit the Dade County Courthouse,” Sayfie said in a statement. “Based upon the assurances we have received from the County that the building is safe, we are happy to be able to reopen.”

Judges and court staff have been working at alternate locations. Some remote court proceedings via Zoom will continue.