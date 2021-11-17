Life saving efforts of Fort Lauderdale High School swim team recognized at city hall

Members of the Fort Lauderdale High School swim team were recognized Tuesday night at City Hall for their heroic efforts to save the life of a fellow teammate.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Members of the Fort Lauderdale High School swim team were recognized Tuesday night at City Hall for their heroic efforts to save the life of a fellow teammate.

“We went through something that could have had a tragic outcome,” recalled head aquatics coach Adam Drucker.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the swim team was practicing breathing techniques in the pool on October 8th when one team member did not surface.

The teen suffered what first responders call a “shallow water blackout.”

One of the first people to jump into action was senior Jimmy McCrady.

“I saw him go limp it was really scary - so I lifted him up out of the water,” McCrady said.

Fort Lauderdale High School swim team honored at city hall. (WPLG)

It turns out that McCrady, who trained as a lifeguard at a young age, comes from a family of first responders. His father is recently-retired Fort Lauderdale Ocean Rescue Lieutenant James McCrady and his mother is Delray Beach Fire Captain Christine McCrady.

Ad

“Jimmy showed up at my house immediately after it happened and was really emotional. Which made me emotional,” James McCrady said through tears.

The family stressed the importance of learning CPR to help others.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Chief Rhoda Mae Kerr called the actions of the swim team “life-saving.” McCrady was one of four to perform CPR, Kerr said.

The teen who was saved is said to have made a full recovery and is back in competition strength.

“It worked out the best it could have - I’m very proud of them and I’m lucky to be their coach,” Drucker said.