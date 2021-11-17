Man faces charges after Deerfield Beach hit-and-run crash injuring baby, 2 adults

Detectives arrested a man accusing him of being involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured two adults and a baby in Deerfield Beach.

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a 45-year-old man who is accused of being involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured a baby, a man, and a woman in Deerfield Beach.

Deputies said Eric Meyer was driving a sports utility vehicle when he struck the back of a gray Toyota Camry shortly before 1 a.m., on Wednesday at the intersection of South Dixie Highway and Southwest 10th Street.

A Good Samaritan chased after Meyer, but changed his mind, backed up, and turned around to park at the crash scene to help the injured in the Toyota.

Surveillance video shows BSO deputies arriving at the scene five minutes later. The crash damaged a black Bentley at Domani Motor Cars.

Fire Rescue personnel took the adult victims to Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach and the baby to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale.