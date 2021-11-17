Driver, 2 passengers injured in hit-and-run crash in Deerfield Beach

A driver fled the scene of a crash that left several people injured overnight in Deerfield Beach.

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office are searching for the driver who struck a family’s car in Deerfield Beach early Wednesday morning and then fled the scene.

The back of the victims’ vehicle was left completely mangled after the hit-and-run crash that occurred shortly before 1 a.m. at the intersection of South Dixie Highway and Southwest 10th Street.

A child was initially trapped inside the car, but got out and is expected to be OK.

Sources say an unknown vehicle hit the gray Toyota Camry that was carrying a family.

A black Bentley that belongs to a nearby dealership, Domani Motor Cars, got scraped when the Camry got pushed into it.

BSO deputies confirmed that the driver of the vehicle and two passengers were transported to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

“Due to the severity of their injuries, investigators with BSO’s Traffic Homicide Unit were contacted and are on scene investigating this active incident,” a BSO spokesperson said in a news release.

All east and westbound lanes of Southwest 10th Street at South Dixie Highway have been shut down as detectives investigate the hit-and-run. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes for the time being.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.