‘You can’t buy wildlife once it’s dead’: Commissioners vote against Save Calusa’s cause

MIAMI – Opposition to plans to redevelop a golf course in Miami-Dade County prompted neighbors to start the Save Calusa campaign. They rented a bus to attend a zoning meeting on Wednesday in downtown Miami and witnessed commissioners vote 10-2 against their cause.

The Calusa Country Club closed about a decade ago. Opponents said the lot’s 577 trees are home to the Florida bonneted bat, great egrets, cattle egrets, blue herons, tricolored herons, anhinga, and a rare redhead. Ron Magill, a wildlife expert, attended the meeting.

“I am not being paid to say one word or to be here ... get the information from U.S. Fish and Wildlife from Florida Fish and Wildlife commission ... You can buy consultants, you can buy good attorneys, you can’t buy wildlife once it’s dead,” Magill told commissioners.

Late last year, commissioners lifted a covenant that would have restricted the property use to a golf course until 2067. Without the covenant, the zoning allowed for 30 new homes, but the developer wants hundreds, and commissioners voted to allow it.

Kendall Associates I LLLP, a GL Homes affiliate, purchased the lot at 9400 SW 130 Ave., for $32 million on Feb. 16. The developer submitted an application on Feb. 18 to build 550 single-family residences. In May, the developer’s arborist reported 156 trees were not candidates for preservation.

As part of the application, the developer hired an ecologist as a consultant who wrote a letter to county regulators promising a plan to protect the bonneted bat, an endangered species. The plan includes a commitment to 22 acres of lakes with vegetation.

The Save Calusa activists were not having it. They were determined to get in the way of the redevelopment plans, but 12 out of the 13 commissioners voted and 10 sided with the developer.