75º
wplg logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

13 Miami Beach businesses lose sidewalk café permits

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Miami Beach, Miami-Dade County
In this July 12, 2020, file photo, a waiter wears a protective face mask and gloves while working at the Il Bolognese restaurant along Ocean Drive in Miami Beach during the coronavirus pandemic. (Lynne Sladky,Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Thirteen Miami Beach businesses were denied the renewal of their permits to operate sidewalk café for the coming year because of violations, complaints and/or unfavorable reviews.

Nine were on Ocean Drive, with two on Lincoln Road and another two on Espalona Way, according to the city.

They are:

409 Espanola Way – Espanola Cigars

437 Espanola Way – Boteco

551 Lincoln Road – Tapelia

626 Lincoln Road – Ole Ole

524 Ocean Drive – Cuba Libre

530 Ocean Drive – Jalapeno

660 Ocean Drive – Ocean 7 Café

720 Ocean Drive – The Place

850 Ocean Drive – Caffe Milano

928 Ocean Drive – Voodoo

1236 Ocean Drive – Il Giardino

1250 Ocean Drive – Carlyle Café

1400 Ocean Drive – Il Bolognese

All may reapply for a sidewalk cafe permit again after 12 months.

See the letter from the city manager to the mayor and commission explaining the renewal process and criteria:

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Selig is the Digital Executive Producer at WPLG, overseeing Local10.com.

email

twitter