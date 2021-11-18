13 Miami Beach businesses lose sidewalk café permits

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Thirteen Miami Beach businesses were denied the renewal of their permits to operate sidewalk café for the coming year because of violations, complaints and/or unfavorable reviews.
Nine were on Ocean Drive, with two on Lincoln Road and another two on Espalona Way, according to the city.
They are:
409 Espanola Way – Espanola Cigars
437 Espanola Way – Boteco
551 Lincoln Road – Tapelia
626 Lincoln Road – Ole Ole
524 Ocean Drive – Cuba Libre
530 Ocean Drive – Jalapeno
660 Ocean Drive – Ocean 7 Café
720 Ocean Drive – The Place
850 Ocean Drive – Caffe Milano
928 Ocean Drive – Voodoo
1236 Ocean Drive – Il Giardino
1250 Ocean Drive – Carlyle Café
1400 Ocean Drive – Il Bolognese
All may reapply for a sidewalk cafe permit again after 12 months.
