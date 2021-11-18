Advancements in diagnosis and treatment improving lung cancer outcomes

Lung cancer is the leading cancer killer in both men and women in the U.S., making up almost 25 percent of all cancer deaths.

When many people think of lung cancer they think of smoking.

So did Matt Little, until the non-smoker was diagnosed with the disease this past summer.

“On July 3rd I had a severe stroke and ended up in the hospital and they said it was from high blood pressure and while I was in the hospital, if there’s a silver lining then this is it, they did all the CT scans and found that I had cancer in my lungs,” Little said.

It was actually melanoma, a deadly form of skin cancer that started somewhere unnoticed in his body and migrated to his lungs.

“We’ve obviously done a very good job of discouraging smoking and kind of demonizing it but lungs are organs just like brains and kidneys and colons, so lungs can get cancer even without smoking to a surprising degree,” said Dr. Dennis Tishko, a thoracic surgeon with Broward Health.

Little’s treatment started with surgery to remove the cancer.

“We saw one isolated spot in a very good position and we know if that spot comes out completely, his survival is improved,” Tishko said.

New treatment options are also improving survival rates.

“Patients are now living with advanced disease as a chronic disease. Lung cancer at one point was a death sentence, now it’s being managed in much the same way we manage diabetes or high blood pressure with some of these really fantastic drugs,” Tishko said.

In this season of giving thanks, Little has put pen to paper to thank all of those who’ve been a part of his treatment and recovery.

“I’ve got so much to be thankful for, my faith, my family all the prayers and the healthcare providers who’ve been just splendid,” he said.

Overall, the chance that a man will develop lung cancer in his lifetime is about 1 in 15; for a woman, the risk is about 1 in 17.

These numbers include both people who smoke and those who don’t smoke, although smoking unquestionably increases the risk.