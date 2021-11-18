Broward man wins $7.25 million Florida Lotto jackpot at Publix

MARGATE, Fla. – A Broward County man has quite a lot to be thankful for this month after collecting a jackpot from Florida Lottery.

Martin Pierre, of Margate, won the $7.25 million Florida Lotto jackpot from the drawing held Oct. 23, the state lottery announced this week.

Pierre took his winnings in the form of a lump-sum payout of $5,490,226.83.

He bought the lucky ticket at the Publix at 7230 West Atlantic Boulevard in Margate, which gets a $60,000 bonus commission for selling it.

