Searching for hidden causes of childhood asthma

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Research is underway to determine if hidden household mold could be to blame for a rise in childhood asthma cases across the country.

Lead investigator Richard Shaughnessy and his team at the University of Tulsa will be conducting DNA testing on homes across the country in hopes of identifying mold and dampness that might not be visible to the naked eye.

“Thirty or 40 years ago we didn’t have the DNA technology to be able to get that picture of all the fungi that are present,” Shaughnessy said.

The hope is to give home inspectors better tools to detect hidden mold and possibly keep countless kids from getting sick.

And the National Institutes of Health is beginning a study into the long term impacts of COVID in children.

In the early days of the pandemic, data suggested that children were less likely to suffer from severe cases of COVID than older people but among the six million reported pediatric cases of COVID in the U.S., many children have reported significant and acute long term effects of the disease.

In addition to tracking the long term health effects of COVID-19 and risk factors for complications, the study will also evaluate the immune response, genetic factors and immunological factors that may influence long term outcomes.

And now a second study is showing little benefit between daily aspirin intake on dementia and cognitive function.

Among some 15,000 diabetes patients in the most recent clinical trial, dementia was no less common for those randomized to aspirin or placebo.

Researchers suggested that the best strategy may be to prevent cardiovascular events that have been tied to dementia through blood pressure and lipid control, cessation of smoking, and lifestyle measures.