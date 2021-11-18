Where are giveaways for turkeys, food distribution?

(Kathy Young,Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Thanksgiving may be a little rougher this year for families. Here is a list of upcoming food distributions. (This list will continually be updated)

Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

Miami-Dade County

· 9 a.m. to noon (or until supplies run out): Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 9225 SW 137th Ave., Miami. Christian Cevallos, board member, Miami-Dade County District 11 in partnership with Miami-Dade County and Farmshare

· 9 a.m. to noon (or until supplies run out): Ruben Dario Middle School, 350 NW 97th Ave., Miami. Christi Fraga, Miami Dade County Schools District 5 board member, in partnership with Miami Dade County and Farmshare. Drive through event. Questions: (305) 995-2353 or district5@dadeschools.net

Broward County

· 9:30 a.m. to noon (or until supplies run out): Vincent Torres Memorial Park, 4331 NW 36th St., Lauderdale Lakes. Mayor Hazell Rogers and Farmshare. Information at (954) 535-2706.

Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021

Broward County

· 10 a.m. until supplies run out: Annual Turkey Giveaway, Festival Marketplace, 2900 West Sample Road, Pompano Beach.