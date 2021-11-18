Woman accused of stealing $13,000+ from Key Largo RV park

KEY LARGO, Fla. – A 42-year-old woman from Homestead was arrested Wednesday on accusations that she stole more than $13,000 from an RV park in Key Largo where she once worked.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, detectives began investigating Misglenia Guerra in April after a property manager at the Calusa Campground Resort & Marina reported fraudulent activity by the former bookkeeper.

According to Linhardt, authorities discovered that Guerra had been writing fraudulent checks on behalf of the business to a cleaning business she owned.

The checks totaled $13,277, Linhardt said.

Guerra was taken into custody Wednesday on charges of fraud, grand theft and multiple counts of uttering a forged instrument.