Church youth leader faces child sex abuse charge in Miami-Dade

MIAMI – A 61-year-old farmer and entrepreneur who serves as a church youth leader in Homestead is facing a child sex abuse charge in Miami-Dade County, records show.

The 17-year-old victim met Rick Torcise at the New Beginnings Christian Fellowship of Homestead and hired him to work at one of his properties, police said.

According to the arrest form, the teen said Torcise first fondled his thigh area and buttocks over his clothing several times and on Oct. 6 he sexually abused him.

“The victim disclosed out of fear he performed fellatio,” Officer Dorneisha Mallary wrote.

Records show Torcise is a title trustee of New Beginnings Christian Fellowship of Homestead, Inc., and he was the manager of Florida Legends Baseball. Attorney John Priovolos is representing the victim.

Ad

“People like Torcise prey on the vulnerable. This time, he got more than he bargained for. My client was not too weak. He is strong, and I am proud to represent him,” Priovolos said.

Attorney Benedict P. Kuehne is representing Torcise, who is facing a charge of engage in sexual act with familial child, which is punishable by life.

Torcise was first arrested on Tuesday after refusing to answer detectives’ questions. Court records show he posted a $10,000 bond and was released with an order to stay away from the victim.

On Thursday, his bond was revoked, court records show. Officers rearrested Torcise and booked him at about 2 p.m. at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Court records show Torcise’s attorney filed a motion to get him released on bond and the court reinstated his bond.

“We will not stop until Torcise and anyone who was aware of his despicable conduct is brought to justice,” Priovolos said. “We believe that there may be other victims, and if so, they must know that they are not alone.”

Ad

Torcise’s arraignment is at 9 a.m. on Dec. 16. Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Excerpts from the arrest report