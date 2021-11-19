South Florida lottery winner running out of time to collect prize

MIAMI – OK, South Florida lottery players. This is your last chance to check your tickets.

Someone bought a Fantasy Five ticket that hit for $96,558.33 in Miami-Dade County earlier this year — and your deadline to collect the winnings is approaching Tuesday.

The prize comes from the May 27 drawing, when the numbers were 5-14-16-25-31.

The winning ticket was sold at the Winn-Dixie at 3275 Southwest 22nd Street in Miami-Dade.

If you have that ticket, you have until midnight on Nov. 23 to claim the prize. For more information, contact Florida Lottery at 850-487-7787 or go to flalottery.com.