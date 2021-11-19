You’ll see more troopers on I-95 in the next month

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Be on your best behavior as you travel along I-95 for the next four weeks.

The Florida Highway Patrol has launched “Operation Safe Highways,” which will have more troopers monitoring the roadway in Miami-Dade and Broward counties “in an effort to keep Florida’s highways safe during the upcoming busy holiday travel period.”

The initiative runs from Nov. 19 through Dec. 16.

“The high visibility and saturation patrol detail is intended to focus on reducing hazardous moving violations, driving under the influence, the transportation of illegal narcotics, and interdiction of criminal activities,” FHP said in a news release.

Of course, FHP reminds drivers that “safety is always in season” and encourages smart, lawful driving throughout the year.