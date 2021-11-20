73º
Florida Files

Listen to Season 6: The serial killer who started his spree in Miami

America’s most prolific serial killer got his start in Miami and detectives need help identifying victims

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

He’s the serial killer you may have never heard of. But, in 2019, the FBI proclaimed Samuel Little as America’s most prolific serial killer. And he got his murderous start in Miami.

The Florida Files podcast talks to a Miami-Dade homicide detective and others to help locate MaryAnne, Sarah, Angela, and maybe other women that were strangled by the deranged killer. The women have never been identified and in some cases, their bodies never found.

Michelle F. Solomon is the podcast producer/reporter/host of Local 10's original, true crime podcast The Florida Files and a digital journalist for Local 10.com.

