15-year-old boy hospitalized after being struck in hit-and-run accident

A driver hit a 15-year-old boy and then didn’t stop, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers took over a portion of Northeast Miami Gardens Drive on Saturday night after the boy was hit while trying to cross the street, troopers said.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. while the boy was at a school event near 10th Avenue.

Instead of stopping to see if the teen was OK, the driver drove off from the scene, troopers said.

The boy was taken to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, where he is stable condition and being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.