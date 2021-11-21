80º
Flames erupt inside Opa-locka industrial building

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Opa-locka, Miami-Dade County
OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that broke out inside a building in Opa-locka.

The industrial structure was badly damaged by the fire.

It happened in the area of Northwest 151st Street and 22nd Avenue.

Local 10 News learned that nearly two dozen units responded, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s response systems.

The fire was extinguished early Sunday morning.

Authorities have not said if there were any injuries as a result of the fire, or provided any information on what may have started the blaze.

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

