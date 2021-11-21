77º
‘Gunny’ the service dog goes missing in Hollywood

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Authorities in Broward County are searching for a missing service dog.

The black Labrador Retriever named Gunny was let out of a hotel room by staff.

Gunny’s owners are now asking for the public’s help in locating the missing pooch.

“My heart is broken, my soul is torn out of my body,” said owner Brenda Donohue. “He’s my best friend. He’s the only family I have.”

He is a veteran service dog and was last seen near Johnson Street in Hollywood.

Anyone who thinks they might have seen Gunny is urged to call or text 904-534-3569 or 954-790-8447.

