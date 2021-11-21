Transgender community has memorial in Wilton Manors for those who have died this year

On Saturday, the transgender community in Wilton Manors memorialized those who have been killed this year.

This year is the deadliest on record for trans people, according to the Human Rights Campaign, with at least 45 trans or gender non-conforming people being killed in the United States.

The names and faces of the 45 people killed were on posters, including one of 45-year-old Alexus Braxton.

“This year, I lost my daughter, which is Alexus Braxton, due to senseless violence,” said Braxton’s mother, Tatiana Williams. “She was murdered in her home.”

Williams said Braxton came into her life at 17 years old, just before her transition.

“She chose me to be her mother and I walked her through that life and her transition to be the woman she wanted to be,” Williams said.

In February, Braxton was killed inside her apartment at the Carmel at the California Club complex in Miami.

Police said she was attacked.

“She was found deceased insider her apartment in what we consider to be a violent and vicious attack,” Miami-Dade Police Department detective Juan Segovia said.

Williams was one of several who shared their pain in losing someone to violence.

“I lost my cousin Cleo, who was only 20 years old (and) was murdered in Miami at Citrix, which is a LGBTQ shelter,” said Brielle Roundtree.