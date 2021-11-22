‘Construction workers’ ask for glass of water, then burst into house, rob victim, police say

Three men knock on a Hialeah home's back door and when the owner opens it, they tie up victim, then steal cash and jewelry.

HIALEAH, Fla. – Three men dressed in construction gear knocked on the rear glass sliding door of a home in Hialeah and asked for a glass of water.

According to detectives, it was Friday at around 10:20 a.m. when the victim opened the door of the home along 64th Street, then turned to get them a bottle of water.

That was when investigators said Janner Sanchez-Friman and two other men forced their way inside the home and knocked the victim to the floor.

Sanchez-Friman was in court Monday, arrested and charged with burglary with assault, kidnapping and grand theft.

The arrest form states: “They knocked the victim to the floor and proceeded to bound the victim’s mouth and hands with gray Gorilla duct tape. In fear for her life, the victim laid motionless on the living room floor while the three subjects removed a safe from one of the bedrooms, which contained approximately $312,000 cash and jewelry. "

Then, according to police, the suspects used rolling luggage to take the safe out of the residence and fled the scene walking westbound on West 64th Street.

Ad

In court Monday, prosecutors said Sanchez-Friman was wearing the same clothing in a surveillance video taken at a Home Depot that he was wearing in video obtained from nearby surveillance video.

But Sanchez-Friman’s attorney balked at the evidence.

“The identification from the Home Depot is based on him wearing a long dark shirt, long sleeve, hard hat vest coming out a white van which sounds like 90% of Home Depot’s customer base to me.”

Because of the seriousness of the charges, the judge order Sanchez-Friman to stay in jail.

Two more suspects have not yet been arrested. Hialeah police are asking anyone with information to call (305) 687-2525.