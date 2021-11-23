Brave Hallandale Beach police officer discussing saving man from burning car

A heroic police officer jumped into action to save a man from a burning car.

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – A heroic police officer jumped into action to save a man from a burning car, and it was all captured on camera.

Officer Daniel Barcelo has been with Hallandale Beach police for two years.

“Most people at this moment are going to say I can’t do this,” he said. “This is the job I signed up for.”

Body camera video shows the incredible rescue that took place on Sept. 28.

It happened after a serious car crash on Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

Barcelo does not hesitate despite the intense flames, grabbing the victim by the leg and pulling him to safety.

The unconscious person was keeping the driver of the vehicle from getting out of the car as the flames grew larger and hotter.

Barcelo pulled the unconscious victim out of the car, allowing the driver to escape the blaze.

“One of the guys I reached out to me and said, ‘I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for you,’” he said.