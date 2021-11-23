Navy veteran asks for help with finding black service dog Gunny in Hollywood

A woman traveled with her service dog named Gunny from Cocoa Beach to Broward County and lost him. She is asking the public for help.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Brenda Donohoe, a U.S. Navy veteran, traveled with Gunny, her service dog, from Cocoa Beach to Broward County where he vanished.

Donohoe and Gunny were staying at the Hollywood Gateway Inn. She left the black labrador retriever alone to go to an event on Wednesday.

Detective Jamie Katz believes Gunny escaped on his own.

“He jumped on the latch and he opened it, he got out of the room,” Katz said. “We used Fletcher and Gable, my tracking dogs, we started at the hotel.”

Gable took them to a house along North 28th Avenue and Lincoln Street in Hollywood. Surveillance video from Thursday night shows Gunny roaming around in the area.

“I am going to sit here and wait for him because I think he is going to come back. I am sure he is scared out of his mind,” Donohoe said.

She and detectives are asking anyone with information about Gunny’s whereabouts to call 954-224-4473.