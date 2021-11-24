72º
Boater missing off Sugarloaf Key, Coast Guard says

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Monroe County (Florida)
Jason Heath, 35, was reported missing on a 25-ft blue Panga style center console, Coast Guard officials say.

SUGARLOAF KEY, Fla. – The U.S. Coast Guard is asking the public’s help as they search for a boater reported missing off the Florida Keys.

Authorities say Jason Heath, 35, was reported missing on a 25-ft blue Panga style center console launched from his family’s Sugarloaf Key home, saying he was last heard from Monday around noon.

If you have any information, you are urged to call 305-292-8727.

David Selig is the Digital Executive Producer at WPLG, overseeing Local10.com.

