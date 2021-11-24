Ignite Your Light is not your ordinary holiday event

Ignite Your Light is an outdoor family friendly event starting this Friday at CB Smith Park.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Ignite Your Light is an outdoor family friendly event starting this Friday at CB Smith Park.

Be warned…it’s not your typical display of holiday lights.

Think Willy Wonka minus the chocolate.

There are light and art installations, shows and interactive activities.

The creators told Local 10 News Christian De La Rosa that they were inspired to do this while they were stuck at home during the pandemic.

It’s meant to make your wonder.

“It’s not all about computers and cell phones and stay at home and watching TV,” said co-creator Chad Everett. “That they can get outside and enjoy art artistry. The heart is really the key. This is all done by passion and heart during the pandemic when a lot of people were in deep spots and we were all in it”

Tickets are on sale on site or online.