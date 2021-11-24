60º
Missing service dog found dead after being hit by car on I-95

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Broward County, Hollywood
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A missing service dog that belonged to an armed service veteran was found dead by authorities.

Local 10 News has learned that Gunny, a black Labrador retriever, died on Friday.

He was hit by a car on I-95 and recovered by Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

Gunny’s owner, Brenda Donohoe, who is a veteran of the U.S. Navy, retrieved his body on Tuesday night.

Donohoe and Gunny had traveled together from Cocoa Beach to South Florida and were staying at the Gateway Inn in Hollywood.

The dog went missing while Donohoe was attending an event on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

