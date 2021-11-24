Ongoing mold issue leads to another violation at Miami high rise already dealing with broken elevators

A Miami high rise full of disabled and senior residents have been living in a building with broken elevators, but now there is a bigger problem.

MIAMI – A Miami high rise full of disabled and senior residents have been living in a building with broken elevators, but now there is a bigger problem.

The elevators have been out at the Civic Towers Apartments since a weekend fire in one of the units, the sprinklers causing damage to the control panels.

That brought inspectors, who re-cited building owners because of an on-going mold problem.

The creeping mold is on apartment ceilings, walls and in bathrooms.

It’s why once again a Miami city inspector posted a notice regarding a violation, and an ultimatum.

“This latest violation that was issued is really the last warning to the building owner to come into compliance,” said John Heffernan with the City of Miami.

Ad

Miami building inspectors returned to the troubled Civic Towers Apartments on Tuesday and issued yet another violation. (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Residents have been documenting their mold complaints for months, along with the health consequences that go with it.

There are also issues with out of control garbage that has not been removed and plumbing work with no notice.

The broken elevators seemed to be a boiling point for some who live there.

“For the past few months, the city, through the building department, has been working with the owners on solutions,” said Heffernan.

The deadline for those plans to be made is Dec. 6.

The violation notice threatens an ultimate consequence of building demolition, but the city sad that is not on the table.