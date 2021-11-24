Opa-locka family pleads with public to help find their beloved missing yorkie

A Miami-Dade County family is devastated after the disappearance of their beloved dog.

Angelina, the family’s Yorkshire Terrier, has been missing since Sept. 17, and they’re desperate for help finding her.

“I cannot have kids, so Angelina was everything for me, she was my child, not my dog,” said owner Onaymis Benítez.

4-year-old Angelina went missing from Opa-locka on Sept. 17. (Benitez Family)

Benitez, who only speaks Spanish, spoke to Local 10 News with a friend to help her translate.

“She was with a family member when I was working and she got out of the garage door, from the bottom, the hole,” Benítez explained.

In surveillance video from that day in September, you see a black car drive forward along Benítez’s Opa-locka street. Then it stops and begins to back up at the same time the little yorkie is seen walking up the swale.

The car continues to back up and Angelina follows, appearing to walk back across the street to Benítez’s driveway, and then the car pulls away.

Less than a minute later, the car backs up again, this time, going slightly out of the frame, before once again driving forward.

It’s unclear if that person took the 4-year-old yorkie, but Benítez said one thing is certain - that was the last person to see her dog, which has been missing ever since, and she hopes the driver will come forward to help find her.

“If you know something please let me know, I really miss my baby and I really want to be with her,” Benítez said.

There is a $5,000 reward for information that leads to finding Angelina.

If you know anything at all that can help find her, please call 786-568-0931.