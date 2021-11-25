Camillus House offers Thanksgiving meals for homeless and haircuts

Camillus House served its 61st annual Thanksgiving feast for Miami's homeless and offered haircuts, too.

MIAMI, Fla. – Hundreds of people in need of a hot holiday meal got one on Thanksgiving Day at the Camillus House.

Volunteers were up early and working on a mission to serve the poor and the homeless in Miami-Dade County for Camillus House’s 61st annual Thanksgiving Day feast.

More than 300 Camillus House residential clients plus 150 in-sheltered women and men were served a warm meal as chef’s roasted more than 120 turkeys.

Last year, Camillus House made the annual Thanksgiving brunch happen despite the pandemic.

“We have served a Thanksgiving Day brunch every single year since we’ve been here. Clearly a lot of things have change over the years, but it’s one tradition we’ve always wanted to keep. It is an opportunity to share a family meal with folks which we are family,” said Hilda Fernandez, Camillus House CEO.

As part of the celebration, haircuts were also offered and a deejay was onsite to liven up the party.

Ad

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez told Local 10 News he attends the event every year.

“It’s just an opportunity to serve those who have the greatest need in our city. It’s inspiring. It sets the tone for the day. Honestly, it’s the most rewarding day I have all year long,” Suarez said.