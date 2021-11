A car crashes into a tree at International Mall on Thanksgiving day.

DORAL, Fla. – Police are investigating after a driver smashed into a tree at the International Mall near the JC Penney store.

The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Local 10 News is awaiting confirmation from investigators, but initial reports are that 1 person has died.

