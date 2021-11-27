Man apprehended after emerging from wheel well of airplane that had just arrived from Guatemala

MIAMI – An investigation is ongoing into what appears in a video to be a stowaway exiting a plane’s wheel well.
The flight in question was American Airlines #1182 which arrived at Miami International Airport on Saturday at 10:06 a.m. from Guatemala City, Guatemala.
American Airlines told Local 10 News that the plane, “was met by law enforcement due to a security issue.”
The airline is working with local law enforcement in their investigation but did not provide any additional information.
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a 26-year-old man was apprehended.
CBP said the man, “attempted to evade detection in the landing gear compartment of an aircraft arriving from Guatemala Saturday morning.”
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed that the man was taken to a nearby hospital.
No other information was made available.