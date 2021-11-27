Man apprehended after emerging from wheel well of airplane that had just arrived from Guatemala

Authorities are investigating what appears in a video to be a stowaway exiting a plane’s wheel well.

MIAMI – An investigation is ongoing into what appears in a video to be a stowaway exiting a plane’s wheel well.

The flight in question was American Airlines #1182 which arrived at Miami International Airport on Saturday at 10:06 a.m. from Guatemala City, Guatemala.

American Airlines told Local 10 News that the plane, “was met by law enforcement due to a security issue.”

The airline is working with local law enforcement in their investigation but did not provide any additional information.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a 26-year-old man was apprehended.

CBP said the man, “attempted to evade detection in the landing gear compartment of an aircraft arriving from Guatemala Saturday morning.”

Authorities are investigating what appears in a video to be a stowaway exiting a plane’s wheel well.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed that the man was taken to a nearby hospital.

No other information was made available.