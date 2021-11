Former U.S. Representative Carrie Meek has passed away.

Meek was one of the first Black Floridians elected to congress since the reconstruction era.

She was 95 years old.

A family spokesperson said she died at her Miami home after a long illness battle.

Up until her death, she was the oldest living female former U.S. Representative.

She is survived by her soon, former U.S. Rep. Kendrick Meek.