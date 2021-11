COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – A car plunged into a Broward County canal early Sunday morning.

It happened off the Florida Turnpike in Coconut Creek near the exit for Wiles Road.

The scene was blocked off by Broward Sheriff’s deputies as they investigated the circumstances leading to the crash.

The vehicle remained submerged as late as 10 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies have not said whether the driver was injured or what caused them to drive off the road and into the canal.