Woman hospitalized after shooting incident in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – An investigation is underway in Miami Beach after shots were fired.

It happened Saturday afternoon in an apartment building near Euclid Avenue.

Officers could be seen surrounding the building after responding to the call.

Those officers eventually entered the building and said that while a gun was fired, nobody was shot.

Rescue workers were seen carrying an unconscious woman out of the apartment building.

She was placed on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance.

Police said that woman was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center after reportedly ingesting narcotics.

No update was provided on the status of her health. Police did not say whether any arrests were made in regard to the shooting.