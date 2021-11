CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A death investigation is underway at a home in Coral Springs, according to sources.

Sky 10 was over the scene on Northwest 39th Court Monday morning, where several police units were seen outside the home along with a crime scene investigator.

Local 10 News is working to gather more details from authorities.

